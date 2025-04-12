True Detective season 5 premiere date: April 2025 update

With us now diving further and further into April, is some more news coming on True Detective season 5 over at HBO? Of course, we want it … but that does not mean that it is happening anytime soon.

After all, it was not all that long ago that network executives seemed to indicate that the next chapter may not be coming until 2027. While showrunner Issa Lopez has been working on the story for a good while now, the powers-that-be are clearly willing to take their time with this. Remember that there is a lot of work to be done here when it comes to casting and beyond just that, also getting filming locations in check and making sure the end product is perfect.

If you have not heard as of yet, the next season may be set around the greater New York City area; hopefully, at some point this spring, we will learn more about the next lead or two. Even with that in mind, though, nothing about a premiere date will be coming.

Why is HBO waiting for so long?

Well, it is worth noting that the network just has a lot of other stuff slotted for the next several months, if not years. They have The Last of Us starting tomorrow, The Gilded Age this summer, and then after that everything from Task to Welcome to Derry to eventually the Game of Thrones prequel A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. Meanwhile, the third season of Euphoria may premiere early next year, and there is also the next season of House of the Dragon that recently started production. Dune: Prophecy has also been renewed, but there is not much that is clear when it comes to its timeline as of yet.

