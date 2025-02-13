True Detective season 5 premiere date: Bound for 2027?

We knew that we were going to be waiting for a long time to see True Detective season 5 … but could we be waiting even longer than we thought?

Well, let’s just start off here by noting that we had hoped previously that we were going to be seeing this batch of episodes at some point in 2026, mostly because the renewal came about so fast and there’s a lot of work that has already been done here.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TRUE DETECTIVE videos!

Unfortunately, this is where we have to swoop in here and say that we may not be that lucky. In a new piece at Deadline (which features an interview with HBO’s head of drama Francesca Orsi), it is mentioned that we could be waiting to 2027. Some of this may be due in part to what the schedule looks like, but also the need to make sure that everything about season 5 is right. Also, because this is not a show that has some sort of continuous cast, we don’t think that there is so great a demand to make sure that you meet a quick timeline here. In general, you can be more patient than you would probably be otherwise.

The only thing that we’ll say is that the news of a long wait is a bummer, mostly because True Detective: Night Country was a total achievement and one of the best shows of 2024. It is one of those things that we’d love to see a lot more of immediately, even though that is clearly not going to be the case.

In the meantime, at least HBO has a lot of other great programs coming — think in terms of The White Lotus, The Last of Us, The Gilded Age, Euphoria, and a whole lot more.

Related – Check out some other coverage now on True Detective, including some other updates on the potential setting

What do you most want to see on True Detective season 5, and are you mad over the long wait?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







