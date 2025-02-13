True Detective season 5 spoilers: HBO exec reveals new setting

It remains to be seen when we are actually going to see True Detective season 5 premiere on HBO but at the same time, isn’t it nice to have some early news? We tend to think so and beyond that, it seems like some more good stuff is on the way.

In a new interview with Deadline while promoting The White Lotus, the network’s head of drama in Francesca Orsi indicated the following about where the story is set: “It’s set in New York, in Jamaica Bay … Issa has a lot to say, not unlike she did with Night Country. It’s a different milieu but just as powerful.”

So now that we know the setting for the show, when are we going to be learning more about the cast? Well, the report notes that casting is in the preliminary stages, and it seems as though filming will be kicking off “in the coming months.” Our general sentiment, at least for now, is that HBO would like the fifth season to air at some point in 2026, but it remains to be seen when that would be. Our feeling is that it would come on at some point after Euphoria season 3, but then also before the return of House of the Dragon. After all, the latter show has a much longer post-production time.

Will there be connections to season 4, or any other season?

For now, our general sentiment is that there could be a little bit of commonality, but nothing too major beyond a few references here and there. Our sentiment is that we will see something similar to how season 4 called back to season 1.

What do you most want to see moving into True Detective season 5?

Are you intrigued at all by the setting, and who do you want to see be the star? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

