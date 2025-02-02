True Detective season 5 premiere date: February 2025 update

Is there a chance we are going to hear more about True Detective season 5 between now and the end of February? We know we’ve been waiting a while. After all, the first season premiered in early 2024, and months later, the renewal was officially greenlit. We know that showrunner Issa Lopez has spent months working on the story, so where are things now?

Well, let’s just say that this is where some of the mystery lies and for now, the folks over at HBO are not all that willing to talk.

Moving into February 2025, our assumption is that at the very least, we will hear some casting news before too long. However, there is also no clear indication that we are going to be seeing the show back. HBO has yet to do anything to indicate that we will dive back into the anthology at any point in the near future. The third season of Euphoria is likely to premiere before it, and we have been waiting forever already to see that show back on the air.

At present, the earliest we imagine True Detective season 5 will premiere is spring 2026 — in order for that to happen, though, someone really has to get the ball rolling! That is something that at least for now, a lot of people have been pretty reluctant to do. We’ll just have to wait and see whether or not that changes in the end.

What we can say for certain

The fifth season will be set in a different city, and seems to have its own unique characters and story arcs. Odds are, there will be at least some sort of tie to the past, much as season 4 seemed to echo a lot of what we saw in the first season. Beyond that, everything is going to require a wait-and-see approach.

