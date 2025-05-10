Tracker season 2 finale spoilers: A huge Justin Hartley tease

For those who are currently unaware, you are going to see the Tracker season 2 finale arrive on CBS this weekend. Are you ready for some crazy stuff?

First and foremost, let’s just go ahead and note that in theory, there is a chance for a good bit of Colter’s world to be blown wide open, especially since family secrets are going to be a huge part of what lies ahead. We imagine that some things could even stun the character, especially based more on what we’ve heard already courtesy of Justin Hartley.

In a new interview with CBS News, here is some of what the actor had to say about a vulnerable side to his character that will soon be unveiled:

You see him kind of fall apart in a way that you wouldn’t expect. He is way in over his head and he hears this information and he gets overwhelmed and he kind of crumbles a little bit.

We are going into this episode with the full expectation that there is going to be a cliffhanger, and there is one simple reason for that at present: We know that a season 3 is coming, and the writers have for some time. We would love for the next season to move into a different direction, mostly due to the fact that each season of a show like Tracker should look and feel rather different — and isn’t that a big part of the fun here? We at least tend to think so.

Expect to see Tracker season 3 back in September or October — in other words, no matter how long we are waiting for more of the show, you’re going to have a ton to think about.

