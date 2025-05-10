Will Trent season 3 finale spoilers: Prepare for ‘action movie’ feel

As you prepare to see the Will Trent season 3 finale on ABC next week, there is so much stuff to be excited and/or nervous about.

Where should we start off here? Well, we tend to think it makes sense to note that the hospital crisis is going to take center stage, really to the point that the revelations in Angie and Will’s life may need to be put on the back burner — at least for a few minutes. The title character may have to act quickly in order to save a number of lives and based on what we have seen of this series over the course of time, a cliffhanger does certainly appear like it could be in play.

So do you want to hear something more in terms of what is ahead? Well, we highly suggest that you check out what executive producer Daniel T. Thomsen had to say to TV Insider:

“As our line producer has reminded us many times, this is the biggest episode that we have ever undertaken, just in terms of resources that we’re putting into it … It really does feel like an action movie. And so I think that what we’re trying to do is give people an event episode of Will Trent that we have not done before in three seasons.”

In general, this is one of the things that does make this show so special and unique in the first place — it does feeel like there is a conscious effort to ensure that a lot of the stories are different! We even tend to mean that when we get to some of the arcs that are a little bit more procedural in nature.

What are you most expecting to see entering the Will Trent season 3 finale?

Do you think that we are going to see a cliffhanger? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are some other updates ahead.

