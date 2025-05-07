Will Trent season 3 finale promo: Is Angie going to die?

As so many of you are well-aware at this point, you are going to be seeing Will Trent season 3 episode 18 on ABC next week — and it’s the finale!

If you saw the end of last night’s episode plus the promo, then you know that the title character is in grave danger due to a hostage crisis / domestic terrorist situation at a hospital. There’s a chance a bioweapon could start to wreck havoc and beyond that, Amanda’s life is in danger! Will is basically in a spot at this point where he may have to put a lot of stuff going on in his life to the side — including the reveal that we may have just met his biological father. Can he really focus in a time like this?

If you head over to the link here now, you can see the full preview for what is coming up, complete with Amanda in direct danger and Will being ordered to do some of what he does best and try to save the day.

Is there going to be a cliffhanger?

Of course, we would love to see a lot of loose ends tied up within this episode, and we are sure that some of them will. As for whether or not we are getting closure on everything, let’s just say that this is a pretty tall order, all things considered. Will Trent is a show that loves to deliver its big surprises! We know the bar is set pretty high after Angie being arrested last season, but we tend to think that this is one of those series more than capable of trying to top it…

What do you think we are going to be seeing across the Will Trent season 3 finale?

