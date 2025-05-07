Will Trent season 3 episode 17: Is Angie pregnant?

Just in case Will Trent season 3 episode 17 did not bring about enough drama close to the finale, we have big news for Angie. She’s pregnant! She has some big decisions to make when it comes to her future now, plus her relationship with Seth. What will she figure out? That is still the mystery.

After all, we tend to think that a good part of episode 17 was still spent with her unraveling a lot of trauma regarding her mother; beyond just that, she has to think about what sort of mother she wants to be.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other TV reactions and reviews!

So would carrying the child to term and then raising her, without making the same mistakes as her mother, be healing for Angie? This is a really complicated question to answer, but it is something that Erika Christensen (who plays the character, and directed tonight’s episode) said to TVLine:

… Honestly, I think that would be incredible. She knows exactly what not to do. I think Will might have even said that when they thought that she might be pregnant at the end of Season 2. I think if she loved this child and, my gosh, if it’s a girl… right? If she treated her with kindness, and actually treated her in a way that she wanted [growing up], it would be so healing for her.

Ultimately, though, there are a few different things she has to think about first. We would love for some more information in the finale but at the same time, is that really going to be case? There are so many things going on at this point, and that includes a hospital crisis that will throw multiple characters into jeopardy.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts entering Will Trent season 3 episode 18 — how will the finale wrap up?

What did you think about Will Trent season 3 episode 17, including the Angie – pregnancy reveal?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some more updates coming up here soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







