Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 episode 13: The finale!

There are some big things to note here entering Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 episode 13 on NBC next week.

With that, where do we start things off? Let’s go ahead and note that this is going to be the all-important finale titled “Bad Seeds,” and there is going to be a lot of crazy stuff coming. Also, we will not be surprised at all if there is a cliffhanger at the tail end of it. This is one of those shows that does prioritize being as big and crazy as possible … but we also acknowledge that there is no official season 2 at present and that means that we could see the series end without any closure.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube in order to score some other TV reactions and reviews!

To get a few more details as to what lies ahead, go ahead and check out the full Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 episode 13 synopsis below:

05/16/2025 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : Days after the gala, Birdie, Catherine, Brett and Alice struggle to tie up loose ends as suspicions mount. TV-14

Is there a real chance that the show comes back? We would love to sit here and say that we are confident this is going to happen, but the reality here is a little bit more complicated. We are not altogether confident that this is going to transpire, at least at NBC — this is a network that has canceled a number of shows over the past several hours, including some that have better ratings than this one. Ironically, we tend to think that its best hope of staying put will actually be it finding a way to come back at Peacock.

For now, all we can really hope is that everyone who has watched the show over the past few months find some satisfaction in the finale — and that this crazy journey was worth it.

What do you most want to see moving into Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 episode 13 on NBC next week?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







