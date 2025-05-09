Outlander season 8 premiere date: A May 2025 update

Is there any chance at all that we are going to hear more news about Outlander season 8 between now and the end of May?

Well, if you are hoping to get some more insight on the show soon, let’s just say that we do understand, given that 1) this is the final season and 2) the show has already wrapped filming. Yet, this is where we also do have to remind you that Starz is pretty notorious these days for making you wait a super-long time between seasons. We may not want that, but does that really matter at the end of the day? They clearly have some sort of method to the madness, even if it is not altogether clear to us on the surface.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional TV reactions and reviews!

For now, what we will say is that over the next several months, the network’s priority is going to be airing the prequel Outlander: Blood of My Blood. As for why they are focusing on that primarily at the moment, the simplest answer we can hand out is quite simple: It is coming out sooner. Also, it is deliberate that they are airing it first to make sure that people remain engaged in the series even after the final season airs, given that there is a good chance that Blood of My Blood comes back for a second season.

So if there is something more that we can say about the Caitriona Balfe – Sam Heughan series, it is obviously going to be emotional. Also, remember the fact here that the show is not going to end in the same exact way as the Diana Gabaldon source material. The show is not out to spoil the books, and there is always a chance for more spin-offs.

Related – Be sure to get some other updates now on Outlander, including the prequel series

What do you most want to see moving into Outlander season 8?

Not only that, but when do you want to see the show back on the air? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







