House of Villains renewed for season 3, moving to Peacock

For everyone out there who liked the first two seasons of House of Villains, we do come bearing some big news. The series is coming back; however, it is now going to be on the move.

According to a new report coming in right now via Deadline, the Joel McHale hosted reality competition show — which commonly casts infamous people from the larger reality TV world — for another batch of episodes. However, it will be moving to Peacock exclusively after being at E! for the first two seasons.

So is this a smart move? Honestly, we tend to think so from a marketing point of view. While the streaming service may not be getting enough attention these days for their scripted content, they are absolutely killing it when it comes to reality TV fare. The Traitors has become one of their biggest hits, and it feels like their version of Love Island has become far more noteworthy than it was back at CBS. The streaming move could allow House of Villains to become even bigger and crazier.

As for who will be a part of this season, we’ll just have to wait and see. In general, though, we tend to think like shows like this, The Traitors, and to some extent Deal or No Deal Island are really starting to better understand this new economy where there is such a think as a highly bankable reality star, one who will attract fans who are then interested in watching them across a number of different shows.

Given that a show like House of Villains can film in a rather short amount of time, there is at least a chance it could arrive before too long. We will just have to wait and see exactly what ends up happening here.

What do you think about House of Villains being renewed for a season 3, and moving to Peacock?

