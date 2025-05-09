The Golden Bachelor finds new boss for Mel Owens’ season

For those who are not aware as of right now, The Golden Bachelor is coming back to ABC with a new lead in Mel Owens. To go along with that, we also are aware that there is a brand-new boss behind the scenes.

According to a new report from Deadline, Jessica Castro (Cosmic Love, Claim to Fame) is coming on board here as the day-to-day showrunner, and we will have to wait and see if there are some major changes that come with the gig at all.

For the time being, the biggest thing that we can really say at present is that it is smart to get someone outside of Bachelor Nation to come in and evaluate a brand that has quickly lost a lot of pop-culture relevancy over the course of the past several years. Casting a former NFL player like Owens could help the season from a marketing standpoint but beyond just that, there needs to be good contestants and some memorable dates.

Hopefully, we are going to hear a little bit more about this Golden Bachelor a little bit later this summer. In the interim, we know that there is another big show coming Bachelor in Paradise that should premiere this summer. There is also a new showrunner there and a separate filming location; by virtue of all of this, you should be able to say with some confidence that there are people out there desperate to mix things up a little bit. Love is Blind has easily become the biggest dating show in America these days — is there any way to turn some stuff around at this point?

What do you want to see from Mel Owens as the boss on The Golden Bachelor?

Do you think that this season will be worth watching? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

