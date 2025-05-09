The Handmaid’s Tale star Josh Charles books next TV gig

Following his arc as High Commander Wharton on the sixth and final season of The Handmaid’s Tale, we know Josh Charles’ future plans.

According to a new report from Deadline, the actor (also known for his part on The Good Wife) is going to star in Best Medicine, a new series that has been handed a straight-to-series order over at Fox. They are clearly happy to have more medical shows following the success of Doc, and this one is ironically based on the hit UK series Doc Martin.

Want to know more about it now? Then take a look at the full logline, per the aforementioned publication:

Bad Medicine centers on Martin Best (Charles), a brilliant surgeon who abruptly leaves his illustrious career in Boston to become the general practitioner in a quaint East Coast fishing village where he spent summers as a child. Unfortunately, Martin’s blunt and borderline rude bedside manner rubs the quirky, needy locals the wrong way, and he quickly alienates the town, even though he’s all they’ve got.

Although Martin can expertly address any medical ailment or mystery in this idiosyncratic town, he’s really just desperate to be left the hell alone. Instead, he keeps getting dragged right smack into the middle of their personal chaos, feuds and fantasies. What the locals don’t know is that Martin’s terse demeanor masks a debilitating new phobia and deep-seated psychological issues that prevent him from experiencing true intimacy with anyone. But tenacity is the creed of everyone in their small village, and the people who live there may be exactly what the doctor ordered.

Ultimately, we do think that this series could be entertaining — yet, at the same time, is there going to be too much medicine on the air this fall? Every major network seems to have one now, and that is without mentioning the runaway success of The Pitt on Max.

