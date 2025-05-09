Lopez vs. Lopez canceled at NBC; no season 4 ahead

If you were hoping that Lopez vs. Lopez would have another chance to air at NBC, we unfortunately have some bad news to share.

According to a new report coming in right now from TVLine, the George Lopez – Mayan Lopez comedy is not going to be coming back for a season 4. What is the reason for this? Well, there are a handful of factors that play into this. The ratings for season 3 were not spectacular and in general, NBC is in the midst of a mass consolidation of some of their scripted entities.

Just take a look at where things stand for the time being. The Irrational, Found, and Suits LA were all canceled earlier today and on the comedy side, Night Court is also ending. We expect bad news is coming, as well, for Grosse Pointe Garden Society. Because NBC is looking to pick up a wide array of NBA games moving forward, they are having to change some things up when it comes to the number of scripted shows that they pick up. This means a smaller roster of series in general, but we will have to wait and see if any new series are going to be coming up. (The future of The Hunting Party is also still in limbo.)

Is there a chance that a season 4 could air somewhere else?

As we have said in the past, there is always a small chance that we could see something like this transpire. Yet, at the same time, we do tend to think that anything can still happen. We are just going to have to wait and see over the next few weeks if there are any interested parties.

