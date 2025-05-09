Found canceled at NBC; no season 3 on the way

Out of many of the cancellations revealed today by NBC, the one related to Found may end up being one of the biggest gut-punches.

According to a report from Deadline, the Shanola Hampton series is not going to be coming back for a third iteration on the network. This news comes six days before the season 2 finale, which could have both a tense showdown and then also a possible cliffhanger. We had hoped that the 22-episode order for season 2 was a sign of the network’s belief in the series; alas, lower ratings in general may have been a factor in the decision for them to move on.

If you think back to season 1, you could argue that Found was a surprise hit for NBC in fall 2023. However, the caveat was that it likely benefited to some extent from a strike season in which there were not many other scripted series on the air. The numbers dropped when more competition came around this year, and the other major factor here is NBC’s decision to broadcast NBA games starting in the 2025-26 season. That means that there are going to be fewer hours for them to be able to include scripted series on their roster; hence, the reason for a lot of the casualties that we are seeing today.

As for whether or not a third season could exist elsewhere, this is certainly one of those never-say-never sort of situations. Yet, at the same time we have yet to hear anything to suggest that it is going to happen. We will have to wait and see whether or not there is a real attempt by anyone to try and shop the series around.

