Found season 2 episode 22 (finale) spoilers: ‘Missing While Dying’

Next week on NBC you are going to have a chance to see Found season 2 episode 22 — are you ready for the finale?

The first thing that we should really state here is that there is at least a chance that this is the end of the series. Do we want that? Hardly, given that the Shanola Hampton drama is as gripping as any that you are going to see on broadcast television. Alas, the aforementioned network has been pretty slow when it comes to renewing or canceling some of their properties, and that may also prove to be the case here.

We do think there is a chance of a cliffhanger regardless of the show’s future — but for the time being, why not just look at the exact story? Below, you can check out the full Found season 2 episode 22 synopsis with some other insight on what lies ahead:

05/15/2025 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : Someone from Dhan’s past resurfaces looking for their missing wife, triggering Dhan’s trauma. M&A mobilizes to track down one of their own as Gabi barters with her life. Heather’s actions lead to a bold declaration. TV-14

We would tend to think that the cliffhanger is going to be all about Gabi’s future, mostly because she has served as a lot of the focus for most of the series so far. Her dynamic with Sir has led to a lot of exploration into trauma and pain, and we know that it has made her all the more sympathetic towards some of the clients M&A takes on.

How soon will we learn about the future?

Well, for the time being, let’s just say that we are expecting something to be revealed here sooner rather than later. Fingers crossed that it is good news, but there is no real reason to keep people waiting for too much longer.

What do you think moving into the Found season 2 finale?

