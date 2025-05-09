Night Court canceled at NBC; no season 4 coming

If you were hoping that there would be a Night Court season 4 at NBC in the 2025-26 season, let’s just say we have bad news.

According to a report from Deadline today, the comedy revival starring Melissa Rauch has been canceled after the season 3 finale earlier this week. There was always a chance that this could happen, mostly due to the declining ratings the past couple of years and also the network needing to make some reductions. Remember for a moment that NBC is bringing on the NBA to their schedule next season, and that means that there will need to be some cuts on the scripted side of things. St. Denis Medical is coming back, but this show is not.

The aforementioned site does note that once upon a time, there were some discussions about bringing Night Court back for an abbreviated fourth and final season, but that did not happen. Studio Warner Bros. TV may still end up shopping the series elsewhere, and we will have to wait and see what happens there.

If there was a reason to renew the comedy, it likely had to do with the presence of Simon Helberg, who starred alongside Rauch on The Big Bang Theory, turning up in the season 3 finale as Abby’s (ex?) husband Spencer. There was clearly a lot of material to mine here and because of that, we do wonder if a streaming service could be interested. Max would be intriguing simply because the service is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery. Also, this is a streamer that is potentially going to air a Big Bang Theory spin-off down the road featuring some other characters who were a part of the show for many years.

