Night Court season 4: Will Simon Helberg return as Spencer?

We know that there is no official Night Court season 4 renewal over at NBC — with that in mind, there is a great setup!

After all, at the end of the season 3 finale, we ended up seeing an appearance of Simon Helberg as Spencer, who turns out to be Abby’s … husband? Are they still legally married? What’s going on here? Getting Simon on board is an epic The Big Bang Theory reunion, and it is our hope that we are going to be seeing him back should the show come back.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score some further TV reactions and reviews!

Speaking to TV Insider, Melissa Rauch indicated that there is very-much a plan here in the event the show comes back:

“There will be some questions that we desperately want to answer in a Season 4 [after this finale], and we have a really spectacular game plan in place if that should happen.”

We honestly do think that a season 4 renewal is a 50-50 decision at NBC, and it may come down to things like budget and if they have a space for it in the schedule. This is a show that still provides a lot of laughs and beyond just that, could also do some other big castings here and there. You have the nostalgia that stems back to the original show and beyond just that, there are also chances for a lot of surprises.

When are we going to learn about the future?

Well, let’s just go ahead and say that it will come about sooner rather than later. We do tend to think that even if it does get canceled, there is a small chance that it is going to end up being saved elsewhere. At the very least, isn’t there some conversations that would be had?

Related – Get more discussion now all about the future of Night Court

Do you want to see a Night Court season 4 happen at NBC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







