Night Court season 4: Is it renewed, canceled at NBC?

As we prepare to tonight’s season 3 finale on NBC, is there a chance that a Night Court season 4 renewal ends up being announced soon? Or, could the show actually end up being canceled?

Now, in most situations, it is certainly ideal that you get some sort of news, one way or another, before the show’s finale airs. Alas, that is not the case here and we are still waiting to see whether or not the Melissa Rauch comedy is coming back. This actually feels like a toss-up at this point, even though we are well-aware of the fact that its timeslot companion St. Denis Medical is officially coming back.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

So why hasn’t anything been confirmed here? Well, it really comes down to the network wanting to look at the numbers and beyond just that, them trying to see what they need for the next season. Think in terms of how many comedies they want to bring on and beyond that, if they want to move forward with any pilots.

Now, of course it goes without saying that there are a lot of other stories that can be told within the Night Court world, and that is one of the reasons why we also ended up seeing it come back in this new form with Abby as a new judge. We do think that in theory, it could go on forever … but that is irrelevant to whatever NBC themselves may consider here.

In the event the show does get renewed, we tend to think that it could air at any point in the 2025-26 season — it would largely be based on when there is a spot that makes a great deal of sense. So long as the show is back, why does it matter when it ends up airing?

Do you want to see a Night Court season 4 renewal happen at NBC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates in the near future.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







