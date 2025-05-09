Survivor 48 episode 12 spoilers: Will someone make a move?

As you get yourselves prepared to see Survivor 48 episode 12 on CBS next week, are you also going to be getting some fireworks?

First and foremost, let’s just state that we more than understand anyone out there who feels as though the game has slowed to a crawl — honestly, it has. There’s been almost no real action as of late and players remain super-hesitant to make a move. Based on where things stand right now, either Joe or Eva is going to win the game. Who is stopping them? She’s got Safety Without Power plus an idol, and she and Joe both are challenge threats. If someone is going to make a move, it has to be Shauhin and Kyle now. If they don’t flip at the final six or final five, they are effectively handing the game to one of them.

Below, you can check out the full Survivor 48 episode 12 synopsis with some other insight all about what lies ahead:

“Icarus Time” – Castaways must decide between choosing heart over head as they enter the final six and last stage of the game. Letters from home feed the soul and strengthen bonds during this week’s reward at the sanctuary. Then, two castaways orchestrate a particularly convincing ruse, escalating the remaining tribe’s paranoia on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, May 14 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.

Now, let’s just say that letters from home could easily be the thing here that turns the tide, and we tend to believe that there is a really simple reason for that. Just remember for a moment that if you are playing the game, you can lose sight on what really matters. Letters could cause people to wake up and remember that they are playing for their families back home, and not just making friends within the game.

