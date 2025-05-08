Survivor 48 episode 12 preview: Is Shauhin flipping?

As we get prepared to see Survivor 48 episode 12 on CBS next week, it makes sense to raise the following question first and foremost: Is someone actually going to make a move?

Well, let’s just note that ever since the start of the merge, the alliance of Joe, Eva, Shauhin, and Kyle have run the game. Are they really that tight a four, though? This is where things get tough, given that Kyle claims that Kamilla is his #1. However, if he wants to flip and side with her at this point, the only numbers he has are Kamilla and maybe Mitch. He can’t make a move unless Shauhin joins him!

Now, this is where we should note that the preview for episode 12 suggests that Shauhin could be flipping. Yet, previews have tricked us before! At this point in the season, we do have a certain fear that this four-person alliance is just going to stay until the end of the game and dominate — which would be the first time in a while that an alliance that solid stuck around the whole way through.

Is this good gameplay for some of the people in there? Well, it certainly would be for people like Joe and Eva; if one of them makes it to the end of the season, they likely win! However, it would be bad for Kyle and Shauhin, who need both of them to go before the endgame. Kyle can win in some other combinations, though Kamilla deserves equal credit for her alliance and also being able to survive some tight votes.

After what has been a predictable and at-times boring past few weeks, this is the time for season 48 to start to up its game. If that doesn’t happen, people are going to start to think about season 49 or 50 and forget all about who the winner should be here.

What do you most want to see moving into Survivor 48 episode 12?

Who are you currently rooting for? Share right now in the attached comments, and then also come back for some other updates.

