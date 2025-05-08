Survivor 48 episode 11: Did Mary make a move?

We knew from the preview for Survivor 48 episode 11 that Mary in particular was on the outs. Was she able to fix things?

Well, in a word, no. She really did try her best to fight for her life in the game and other than some “coconut etiquette” violations, her demise is largely the fault of other players. After all, we are witnessing one of the more confusing alliance situations in a rather long time.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SURVIVOR reviews!

Let’s just go ahead and say the following here: It is baffling why Kyle and/or Shauhin are not flipping on Eva and Joe at this point in the game. They would likely lose to either of them at the end, their alliance is unbreakable, and Eva has multiple advantages. She was clearly not expecting a blindside tonight and this was a great opportunity to do something. However, it didn’t happen.

So, what is the main reason for this? If there is a singular reason to identify here, it is that they could not feel comfortable about a move to save Mary — who not a lot people trust. If Mitch did not fully want to work with her, what was the point here? That may have been a consideration. Another, meanwhile, may have been if only one of Kyle / Shauhin wanted to do something and the other did not. This could have led to some resistance, since it would have left more people in the game after the blindside who were not happy with them.

Depending on exactly what happens at the next immunity challenge, the sad truth for these players is that they may never have a better chance to take Joe out. He is not only the best performer in some of these challenges, but also is a fantastic social player and it is hard to see him losing in a lot of final-three scenarios.

What did you think about the events of Survivor 48 episode 11?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







