Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 episode 9: Famous’ killers

After a long time waiting, let’s just say that Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 episode 9 finally delivered some answers. In particular, we now have the answer to a question that has plagued us for a rather long time.

So who is actually responsible for Famous’ death? The writers have come up with yet another crazy twist and by virtue of that, it could change everything moving forward. After all, it is Snaps and Pop who are responsible! They did this as a means of protecting what they believe to be an investment and since then, they are also seemingly eager to pin Kanan against his mom — once again, anything to get him on their side.

So now that we know who is seemingly responsible for what happened, it does of course raise an array of other questions. Take, for example, what Kanan will do or beyond that, what more is he going to learn.

Here is the other major twist in all of this: Snaps and Pop are also now responsible for what happened to Krystal, but do they really need to do this? Well, that is something else that we do have to think about for the time being, even if it does potentially sow some more chaos entering the finale when it comes to Kanan and his mother. Above all else, we do tend to think that we’re set up for one of the most dramatic stories that we’ve had a chance to see so far!

The good news here is that the series has already been coming back for a season 5, so you don’t have to be concerned about that. Now, the other question is who will end up being a part of it.

What did you think about the events of Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 episode 9, especially with the Famous reveal?

