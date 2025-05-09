Power Book IV: Force season 3 premiere date: New Starz tease

Are we going to be getting more news on a Power Book IV: Force season 3 premiere date within the relatively near future?

Well, for the time being, let’s just kick things off by noting that the folks at Starz were at least kind enough to remind us in a new teaser — one that aired alongside the latest Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode — that you will be seeing Joseph Sikora back as Tommy Egan at some point this fall. We would love a more exact start date, but that will likely be revealed this summer. The teaser did show that Tommy is going to be out to cancel Christmas on a few more people, but it did not reveal a whole lot else … and that includes what happened to Mireya, whose fate was left hanging in the air.

Now, one of the most frustrating things about Power Book IV: Force right now is that it will be two years since seasons 2 and 3 by the time the episode comes back — and what in the world is going on with that? The latest batch of episodes have actually been filmed for quite some time.

The bittersweet news when it comes to season 3, as well, is the simple fact that this is the final season of the show, and that is of course a really difficult pill to swallow. Why end the series now? Well, the only consolation that we have at present is that there are still chances that Tommy ends up appearing somewhere else in the franchise — we are still someone who wants to see an eventual showdown between him and Elisa Marie. After all, she is really one of the only people who could kill him and it would be satisfying.

What do you most want to see moving into Power Book IV: Force season 3 when it airs?

