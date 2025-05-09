Grey’s Anatomy season 21 finale promo: Is Amelia going to die?

Next week on ABC you are going to see Grey’s Anatomy season 21 episode 18 — and with that, a major life-or-death crisis.

Well, first and foremost, remember for a moment here that this is the finale and by virtue of that, these sort of crises are pretty darn obvious. Aren’t they the backbone of this show in a way? It is certainly something that we have seen on a number of instances over the years.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score some more TV reactions and reviews!

For the sake of this particular finale, it may be Adams and Amelia who are in the most danger, and that is due mostly to Jenna (Piper Perabo), the mother of the sick little girl we have seen in the past couple of episodes. We have seen her become increasingly desperate, and it has now gotten to the point where she is threatening to blow up an entire operating room unless the doctors in here work to save her life.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a preview that gives you a better sense of what is coming — one that is going to feature a lot of drama and beyond just that, a lot of fear. You can argue that Jenna is wrong to think that the doctors are not doing their best already to save her daughter, but she is far from the first character in a medical drama to feel this way.

Is there going to be a cliffhanger?

We wouldn’t be shocked! For now, though, here is the prediction that we will go ahead and make. There is a good chance that we end up having a conclusion to Jenna’s story arc, but a new cliffhanger could still emerge out of nowhere.

Related – Be sure to get some more news entering the next Grey’s Anatomy episode

What do you most want to see moving into Grey’s Anatomy season 21 episode 18?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back to get all sorts of other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







