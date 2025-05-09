Your Friends & Neighbors season 1 episode 7: More trouble?

Next week on Apple TV+, you are going to have a golden opportunity to dive into Your Friends & Neighbors season 1 episode 7. What will the top story be?

Well, for starters, this is where we should note that the Jon Hamm drama is very much moving into the home stretch. There are only three installments left this season! We tend to think that they are all going to be impactful in their own way, and could introduce a number of new variables into the mix. For the time being, the biggest question that we have is how Coop is going to get his way out of the present situation he’s found himself in. Remember that he’s been beaten up, Barney’s condition is unclear, and he may now have a lot to answer for when it comes to why all this happened. Very few people know the truth as to where he is getting some of his money these days.

To get a few more details now on what is ahead, go ahead and check out the full Your Friends & Neighbors season 1 episode 7 synopsis below:

Detective Lin makes a discovery at the crime scene. Coop plays hardball with Kat. Chivo puts Elena in a tough spot.

One of the long-term issues within this episode is clearly going to be seeing whether or not Coop can really pluck himself out of the Paul situation, mostly because he’s been questioned about that already. Beyond all of that, can you really put your family together when they don’t trust you?

Luckily, we do know already that a season 2 is coming for this show and just by virtue of that, there is less pressure to wrap anything up. You can allow it all to build organically!

