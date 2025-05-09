Your Friends & Neighbors season 1 episode 6: Is Barney dead?

Did Your Friends & Neighbors season 1 episode 6 deliver the biggest cliffhanger that we have seen on the series so far?

Well, first and foremost, we imagined that at some point, some of Coop’s actions were going to come back to bite him. His entire operation and/or his reckless acts were going to come back to bite him eventually and now, that has seemingly happened … and due to Drummond from Severance? Well, at the very least, the same actor, who played the art dealer on the show earlier this season.

Basically, what we saw in the final minutes was Coop get bludgeoned by some of the dealer’s goons and when one of his few true friends in Barney got involved, that led to him getting caught in the crossfire. Ironically, all of that transpired right after Coop decided that he really did want to fight for his family again. One of his few highs all season long was followed by a devastating low, as he has to now try to find a way in order to explain this … and that may be a hard thing for him to do.

Ultimately, we do believe that this is a turning point for Your Friends & Neighbors and how Coop realizes that he’s gotten himself in too much trouble. In the next few episodes, we tend to think that we will see him scramble a little bit more. Even if he does try to get a job, is he still going to have to contend with everything that he has already done? He’s robbed several people and beyond just that, found himself a fence!

Personally, we think that Barney may still pull through … but everything could very much still change.

What did you think about the events of Your Friends & Neighbors season 1 episode 6?

How do you think that we’re going to see move forward after this? Share right now in the comments, and also come back for other updates.

