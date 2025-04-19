Your Friends & Neighbors season 2: A fast turnaround?

If you are like us, then you have to be pretty darn excited that Your Friends & Neighbors season 2 is officially on the way. Even though the first season is still airing, everyone behind the scenes of the Apple TV+ series is making sure that you not only get more, but you get it soon.

After all, one of the great benefits of the early renewal is that it allows everyone to push forward and get to work on filming early. By virtue of this, the hope is then that there will not be some sort of absolutely-insane wait between the first and second seasons. Basically, the opposite of what we experienced with Severance, though its wait was tied to a few different things including industry-wide strikes back in 2023.

Speaking to Cinema Blend, Your Friends & Neighbors creator Jonathan Tropper was kind enough to give us an early season 2 progress report:

We’re very far. We’re well ahead in that process. We’ve got eight scripts written, and we’re looking to go into production very soon, like frighteningly soon.

What we take from this right now is that the next season could very-well premiere either in the spring or summer of 2026. Of course, there are a number of factors that go along with this including some considerations from Apple themselves. We’re just glad that at this point, we’re going to be at a point where options can exist beyond just a super-long break. Flexibility is key sometimes to having a successful show.

In the meantime, remember that there are still multiple episodes to come hear for the first season, and we are certainly happy to dive more into those.

