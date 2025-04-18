Your Friends & Neighbors season 1 episode 4: Caught already?

As we look towards Your Friends & Neighbors season 1 episode 4 on Apple TV+ next week, what more is there to say?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just note that “Literal Dragons” first and foremost has a big challenge. It has to figure out, in some shape or form, how to pick up where tonight’s episode left off. Coop was on the cusp of stealing a championship ring when moments later, someone had him at gunpoint. Who was it? Well, that is clearly the mystery that we’re waiting to get an answer to for the time being.

Of course, the crazy thing here is that Your Friends & Neighbors already has a season 2 renewal and because of that, we have to imagine that Jon Hamm’s character is going to get out of this situation somehow … but what will that be? That is the central mystery that we are left to consider, at least for now.

Below, you can check out the full season 1 episode 4 synopsis with further intel on what is to come:

An unlikely alliance begins. Nick throws Mel a surprise birthday party, where she connects with Coop.

Obviously, the show is not giving a whole lot away but in general, you can argue that Coop definitely needs to get his you-know-what together and sooner rather than later. He’s already been insane reckless with some of these robberies and by virtue of that alone, we can’t exactly sit here and say that we are stunned that he has already been figured out. How did he really think that all of this was going to go? He’s hardly been disguising himself that well, and one of his fences already has the necessary information to hang over him in the event that something that something absolutely crazy transpires down the road.

