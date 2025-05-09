The Last of Us season 2 episode 5 run time: A notable change

This weekend you are going to have a chance to see The Last of Us season 2 episode 5 arrive, but one thing will be different about it. Based at least on HBO’s current programming guide, we are looking at the shortest installment of the season so far.

As of right now, signs point to the episode running for just 50 minutes, though it may be a little bit shorter than that when you throw in here the presence of credits both before and after the episode. This is frustrating but at the same time, we have to imagine that the writers and producers are going to do their best to cram a lot in here.

Now that we’ve said that, let’s just make it clear that we would more than understand anyone being frustrated still that this episode is as short as it is, and for a pretty good reason. Just remember for a moment here that season 2 is only seven installments in total, and that means that we’re not going to have a lot of time to spend with Ellie, Dina, and some other characters. Sure, there is a season 3 coming, but is that going to be enough for a lot of people? That remains to be seen.

For the time being, let’s just say that our biggest criticism of season 2 in general is that we would’ve appreciated more episodes to get to know all the characters, even if it meant a smaller budget for each one. After all, we have so many questions about the WLF, the battles in Seattle, and also how they could impact Ellie and Dina’s journey. Is 50 minutes this weekend going to be enough time to showcase all of that? This is the question at present.

