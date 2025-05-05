The Last of Us season 2 episode 5: Isabela Merced on big changes

As we look towards The Last of Us season 2 episode 5 on HBO, it is fair to say that a lot for Ellie and Dina is different.

After all, Dina now knows that Ellie is immune! They are also officially now together in a romantic capacity, and Dina has revealed that she is pregnant with Jesse’s baby. All of this changes how they operate moving forward. While Ellie’s immunity keeps her safe from cordyceps, it does not protect her from the WLF or the Seraphites. Meanwhile, Dina being pregnant may cause the two to be a little more careful in terms of how and when they act. There is someone else that they have to think about, even though we do think that revenge is very much still a top priority.

Speaking further on the subject of what is ahead here to Deadline, here is some of what Isabela Merced (who plays Dina) had to say about how their relationship has evolved:

I would say they’re on a different level completely, and there’s a new kind of loyalty there. So anything moving forward, the stakes are so much higher, because it’ll hurt that much more to lose the other person. So I think now s–t has hit the fan. They’re dealing with a whole army. They’re dealing with a baby. It’s gonna get real. It’s gonna intense. They are invested now.

The crazy thing to imagine now is that we are already past the halfway point of the season and with the second video game in the series being split into two parts, there is no guarantee that we’re even going to be seeing Ellie and Dina find Abby anytime soon. We still hope that it happens, largely because that is when the tension on-screen here can really soar.

