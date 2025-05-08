9-1-1 season 8 episode 18 spoilers: The big finale!

Next week on ABC, you are going to have a chance to see 9-1-1 season 9 episode 18. Are you ready for what is ahead?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just begin with a reminder that this is going to be the all-important finale! It is one that is likely to be stuffed full of all sorts of crazy stuff, but we also do tend to think that the ending is going to have a huge challenge topping what transpired with Bobby. The end of that story is probably going to remain one of the most transformative of the entire history of the show. It is also one that is going to stick with people, let alone some of the characters.

Most likely, Bobby’s death is going to continue to be a part of the 9-1-1 story in the finale. It could end up being a huge part of season 9, as well. The most important thing that episode 18 is going to focus on the 118 continuing to adapt, while at the same time working to ensure that there will be some continuous rescues — things that are the show’s bread and butter. Bobby would want everyone to continue to be heroes.

Will there be at least some sort of cliffhanger?

For the time being, let’s just go ahead and say that there is a good chance of that! How can there not be? While we do not think the producers need to do something like this to ensure that people keep watching, but the vast majority of time, it never really hurts. Why not continue to keep that in mind on some level?

What do you most want to see moving into 9-1-1 season 8 episode 18 when it arrives on ABC?

Do you think that there will be a cliffhanger? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

