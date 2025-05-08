Law & Order season 24 episode 22 (finale): ‘Look the Other Way’

Next week on NBC, you are going to have a chance to see Law & Order season 24 episode 22. Are you ready for the finale?

There are of course a number of different things that we can say entering “Look the Other Way,” but it only feels right to note that it is going to be seismic and perhaps show-shaking. Why would it not? The best finales are the ones that serve as a culmination to everything that we have seen all season. That can mean the end of a long-term story but at the same time, it can be a way to represent the season thematically.

Below, you can see the full Law & Order season 24 episode 22 synopsis for some other updates on what is to come:

05/15/2025 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : When a model is murdered, Shaw and Riley believe their suspect may have escalated an obsession to violence. Maroun’s efforts to place the suspect near the scene of the crime leaves Price in a bind when the evidence may not hold up in court. TV-14

Is there going to be a cliffhanger here?

Well, for the time being, nothing is confirmed. However, at the same time, do not be surprised in the event that there is going to be some sort of carryover between seasons. It is a way to ensure that people keep on watching! However, at the same time, we do tend to think that this is one of those shows out there that does not necessarily need a cliffhanger in order to keep people excited and/or engaged. We tend to think that more than likely, they will stick with the show no matter what — with the same being said for SVU at the same time.

What do you most want to see moving into Law & Order season 24 episode 22?

