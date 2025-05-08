Fallout season 2 premiere date hopes as filming wraps

While there may not be a Fallout season 2 premiere date yet at Prime Video, we are clearly getting closer.

After all, let’s just kick things off here by noting the fact that the cast and crew are now officially done with production — something that we had heard previously from other sources. In a post on Twitter, the series itself confirmed it with a tease of Walton Goggins as the Ghoul. It remains somewhat remarkable that he was able to even do this with everything else that he has going on right now.

So what does the end of production mean for the show’s premiere date? Well, we do think that there is a legitimate chance that we are going to be seeing it either at the end of 2025 or early 2026. We know that last year, the producers noted that they wanted season 2 to arrive to viewers as soon as humanly possible. That has not changed, but you do have to remember here that it is so much easier said than done. There is a ton of post-production required with a show like this, and certainly that is something that you have to factor into the equation in some form.

What is the next chapter of the story going to look like?

A lot is going to be based heavily on what we saw at the end of the season 1 finale, which allowed us an opportunity to see Lucy chase down her father Hank, who is presumably on his way to New Vegas. This is the setting for an iconic game within the Fallout series, so we tend to imagine that it is going to be important in some way to whatever we see from here on out.

