Fallout season 2 premiere date: A May 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear a little bit more about a Fallout season 2 premiere date between now and the end of May?

Well, the first thing that we should really note here is that with filming winding down, we do believe that we are inching towards an era where there will be more news revealed on the show — and perhaps sooner than you would think. Unfortunately, that does not mean that you will learn a lot this month.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more FALLOUT reviews!

If we had to make a guess here, it is that more insight regarding season 2 will start to surface once we get deeper into the summer, especially since a late 2025 start is the best thing that we can hope for. We recognize that the producers said after season 1 that they would like to make more here as soon as humanly possible, but this is where we do have to swoop in with a reminder that good things do very-much take time. That could easily end up being the case here thanks to post-production. (This show has a lot of visual effects!)

As for what we expect the story to be about as we move forward…

Well, let’s just begin by noting that a good bit of it could end up revolving around New Vegas, given that this is where Hank and Lucy could presumably be heading. Given that the TV series is canon with the Fallout: New Vegas game (let alone the rest of the universe), we do tend to think that there will be plenty of Easter eggs. However, at the same time we do fully anticipate that what you see coming up is also going to still be accessible for new fans.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Fallout, including more discussion now on filming

What do you most want to see moving into Fallout season 2 when it does premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







