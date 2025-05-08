Is Law & Order, SVU new tonight on NBC, May 8, 2025?

Is Law & Order new tonight on NBC? Is SVU going to be there right along with it? Of course, there is a good bit to discuss within!

First and foremost, though, we should start off by just noting where things currently stand, and it is good albeit bittersweet news. There are new episodes tonight, and we know that there are going to be two more coming this season for each one. The finale is set to arrive in seven days but leading up to that, there is a lot more to get into when it comes to buildup. Tonight’s stories should set the stage, while also giving us some rather compelling cases in their own right.

Want to know more as to what lies ahead? Then check out synopses for both of these now below…

Law & Order season 24 episode 21, “Tough Love” – 05/08/2025 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : A tough-love sports agent is found stabbed to death, leaving the squad with a trail of suspects who wanted him gone. Despite a wealth of evidence, Price and Maroun worry that a lack of motive will tank their case. TV-14

Law & Order: SVU season 26 episode 21, “Aperture” – 05/08/2025 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : When an assault at gunpoint is witnessed through a neighboring window, the squad scrambles to locate the victim to confirm she’s safe. A threat to extort the victim’s family leads to a shocking suspect. TV-14

Of the two installments, we tend to think that SVU may be the one that brings to you the most complicated case possible. We imagine that there are going to be a lot of twists and turns, and that things are going to end in a place where there are a lot of questions to wonder about.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

