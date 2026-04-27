Survivor 50 episode 10 sneak peek: Will Devens, Emily recover?

As we get ourselves prepared to see Survivor 50 episode 10 on CBS this Wednesday, we do have a good sense of the hierarchy of the game at present.

Think about it like factions. Right now, you can argue that the group of Ozzy, Rizo, and Cirie are more or less running the show, given that they always come out on the right side of every vote. Meanwhile, you have the remnants of the Coach alliance with Stephenie, Joe, and Jonathan and the Devens / Emily duo. You then have Aubry and Tiffany, who have some bonds but are not in any solidified group at this point.

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So who is in the most danger moving forward? Well for now, that answer is rather simple: Rick and Emily. Christian was blindsided and they were left out of the vote. In the latest sneak peeks for this episode (watch here), Emily laments this and realizes that she feels more isolated than she ever has while playing this game. Yet, Devens and her eventually realize that they are playing with house money and by virtue of that, they may as well try something crazy.

Ultimately, the biggest thing that these two have going for them is that they are not the most-threatening faction remaining, even with Devens playing the will they / won’t they game when it comes to his idol. Ozzy and Rizo both have idols and if you are playing the game right now, it makes way more sense to go after the two of them or Cirie, the best player remaining in the whole group. If not them, you can argue that getting rid of Stephenie, Joe, or Jonathan at least eliminates a number. Aubry is trying to sneakily work with Jonathan as well, so getting him out would basically hurt multiple groups all at once.

Given where we are in the game right now, we really just hope that something big happens — and not just because Mr. Beast is there.

Related – See some more news entering the next Survivor 50 now

What do you think Devens and Emily could do heading into Survivor 50 episode 10?

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