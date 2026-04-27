Outlander season 8: Sophie Skelton on series finale ending

It is crazy to think that in less than a few weeks the Outlander series finale is going to arrive on Starz. How can we possibly prepare for something a full decade in the making? It feels almost impossible.

First and foremost, we know that a lot has been made of the mystery surrounding the end of the show, and for good reason. There is no basis on this from the Diana Gabaldon source material, and we know already that the books will have their own, separate conclusion. Also, remember for a moment that multiple endings were actually filmed in Scotland, adding further to the overall sense of ambiguity here.

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Speaking to TV Guide, the only major thing that Sophie Skelton (Brianna) had to say is that the end will 100% be emotional:

“It’s Outlander, right? … You should always be bracing for something. We kind of build you up, get you really happy, get all the family together, put a smile on your face, and then we just tear your heart apart. Given that it’s the final two episodes of the entire series, I’d probably have a friend nearby and a box of tissues out. And maybe a dram (of something strong).”

Our general feeling here is that there will be debates over the finale long after it airs. This is not saying anything specific about whether or not the ending will be resonant or successful; this is just the nature of the beast when it comes to finales most of the time. Why would we think that something would be different at this point? We wouldn’t, and you really just have to be prepared for a myriad of reactions.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Outlander now, including what else could be coming

What are you anticipating that we will be seeing moving into the Outlander series finale?

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