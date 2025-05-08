Tulsa King season 3 premiere date: A May 2025 update

Is there a chance we are going to hear more about a Tulsa King season 3 premiere date between now and the end of May?

First and foremost, we do think that it is worth noting that there is already a lot of work being done on the hit Paramount+ series — and isn’t that a cause for celebration in itself? We at least tend to think so, all things considered. Our hope that there is more and more news over the coming months and yet, it is hard to imagine an exact start date being released just yet.

If we are able to make more of a specific prediction here, it goes a little bit like this: There is a decent chance that more insight on a date will be coming in the summer, and the Sylvester Stallone series could air in August or September. There is little reason to think that the show would be on hold later than that unless Paramount+ wants it to be the case.

So why wait to that point? Well, here is where we will state that there’s a good chance that in the months leading up to this, we are going to have a chance to see most likely another show from the Taylor Sheridan universe in Mayor of Kingstown. Remember that it started filming earlier and because of that, it only makes sense for it to premiere first — similar to what we had last year.

As for the story coming up…

Let’s just say to expect in general more drama and a ton of different twists and turns. Dwight is poised to expand his empire, but there will still be some opposition.

