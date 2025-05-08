The Amazing Race 37 episode 11: The last before finale

There are some things worth noting entering The Amazing Race 37 episode 11 on CBS next week — but where should we start?

Well, let us begin by noting here that there are two more episodes to go this season. Not only that, they are going to air in a somewhat atypical manner. Next Wednesday you will see this episode; from there, the finale is going to air the following day on May 15. This means that tensions are going to ratchet up and hopefully, the season will conclude in a thrilling way! (The reason why the finale is airing on a Thursday is that May 21 is being used almost exclusively for the Survivor finale.)

For a few more details on what is ahead, check out the full The Amazing Race 37 episode 11 synopsis below:

“My Knight in Shining Armor” – In the penultimate leg of the Race, the remaining four teams travel through Portugal, where they look to earn their place in the final, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, May 14 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Is there a consensus favorite at this point? Hardly. While Carson & Jack are the most recent winners of a leg, Jonathan & Ana and Alyssa & Josiah have been strong. Sure, Han & Holden have yet to win a leg but at the same time, they’ve shown enough potential to be somewhat of a threat. A lot here is going to depend heavily on where the chips fall and how teams navigate challenges. Anything could happen, and a single mistake at this point could send a team home.

What do you think we are going to see entering The Amazing Race 37 episode 11 next week?

