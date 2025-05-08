The Amazing Race 38 premiere date set for fall 2025

For those of you who are not aware, CBS has another season of The Amazing Race on the way — and you will see it before too long!

Today, the folks at the network confirmed that you are going to see the Phil Keoghan hosted reality competition back on the air this fall, mere months after season 37 wraps up. More official details from the upcoming season are likely to be coming in the months ahead and in general, we are excited to see how and if the show manages to evolve.

Overall, one of the things that we have enjoyed about the show this season is simply the attempt to continue to try and throw different twists at some of the teams. Also, it did feel fairly ambitious when it comes to giving us a lot of different locations. We had a chance to see everyone head to Bulgaria for the first time, but also a ton of other countries. It was a route that made sense for production and the budget, but also provided some diversity for all of us watching.

An official, an exact date for The Amazing Race 38 will likely surface at some point this summer, and we will probably then see the show back moving into September or October. We have thought that over the years, the series has received somewhat of the short end of the stick. Because of that, it is nice to see it back in a prominent place on the schedule!

For now, here is where we will note that there is no 39th season on the schedule; in 2026, CBS is opting for a different series altogether in America’s Culinary Cup. It is described as follows:

America’s Culinary Cup from Emmy-nominated food expert Padma Lakshmi (“Top Chef”) is a new cooking competition series. Lakshmi serves as creator and host of this new culinary showdown featuring a cast of the nation’s most decorated chefs as they embark on a one-of-a-kind, high-stakes competition designed to challenge their creativity, endurance, presentation, leadership and more.

