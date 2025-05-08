The Amazing Race 37 episode 10: A stunning elimination?

Leading into The Amazing Race 37 episode 10 on CBS, we were certainly aware that there could be some sort of shocking elimination. Still, did you really see that end coming?

Well, let us just say that one of the things that has been the most fun about this season so far is the simple fact that we’ve had a real sense of parity all across the board. There is not a single team who has dominated and won every leg; meanwhile, Han & Holden were the only duo entering the episode who did not have a first-place finish under their belt.

Exiting this episode, that is still the case for Han & Holden and yet, they continue to move forward as legitimate underdogs. They were in first place at one point in this France-set leg, and that means that we should take them seriously as a darkhorse. Carson & Jack still feel like the most likely favorites, largely due to the fact that they have won multiple legs and it seems like they have a really easygoing relationship. Sure, they were almost eliminated earlier this season when they got lost, but they’ve recovered nicely.

Elsewhere, teams struggled due to, in part, some unforced errors. Jonathan & Ana continue to struggle in the communication department, with him at times being far more negative than he really needed to be. Meanwhile, Alyssa & Josiah somehow had a bad leg and finished in second — they could’ve done even better had they used that Express Pass right away during that cheese challenge.

Alas, it is goodbye for Brett & Mark…

We do tend to think that they could’ve easily won this season but unfortunately, that just did not happen. They made too many mistakes throughout the leg and fell in a hole that they could not climb out of. They seemed to really enjoy being out there! These are the teams that you want to root for, those who you can see yourself vicariously through watching at home.

What did you think about the overall events of The Amazing Race 37 episode 10 overall?

