Chicago Fire season 13 episode 20: Severide & Kidd’s heartbreak

We know that for a lot of people out there, it was easy to enter Chicago Fire season 13 episode 20 with hope for Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd. Unfortunately, it turns out that in the end, it is easy to feel pretty darn heartbroken.

Entering the hour, it did seem as though Taylor Kinney and Miranda Rae Mayo’s characters were getting ready to adopt. However, at the last second the birth mother changed her mind, in part because some things that Stella said ended up getting through to her. We had a small Chicago Med crossover here in the form of Hannah Asher, though she did have to be there for some of the hard times.

Does this mean that the dream is over for Severide and Kidd? Far from it, as we are sure that they will try again and there are still some reasons for hope. The question mostly just comes down to whether or not another opportunity will come this season. In the meantime, everyone back at the firehouse has pulled a last-minute switcheroo, mostly to ensure that they did not get their hearts broken coming back to some sort of big celebration.

Meanwhile, is there concern that people like Mouch or Herrmann could be forced out of their jobs? This is one of the primary concerns at the moment, with one of the simple reasons being tied to cuts at the department — which could impact some older workers. This just feels awful, mostly because these characters are smart and seasoned. Even though they may not be the most physical guys in the firehouse anymore, we do still think that they bring quite a bit to the table in all aspects.

