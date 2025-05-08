NCIS: Sydney season 3 placed on fall schedule; big news?

After two seasons airing in atypical circumstances and/or different timeslots, NCIS: Sydney has big news entering season 3!

Today, the folks at CBS officially announced that the Australian spin-off series is going to be a part of their fall 2025 schedule. Not only that, but we are going to see it airing on Tuesday nights at 10:00 p.m. Eastern, immediately following both the flagship show and then NCIS: Origins.

So what do we take away from this announcement? For now, it certainly feels like NCIS: Sydney season 3 is going to be around for a much larger run of episodes than what we saw in the first two seasons, which means better opportunities to get to know the cast better.

As for what the network’s expectations most likely are…

Well, let’s just say that we do not necessarily think that it needs to completely dominate. Even if it draws similar ratings to the canceled FBI: Most Wanted on CBS, it could end up being infinitely more profitable and for one simple reason: There is a larger studio ownership situation here. They can make more money per viewer than the FBI franchise, which comes via Universal Television and they have to share in more of the profits.

In general, our hope is that a season 3 premiere date for the Sydney-set show will be announced as we move into June, and you will see it on the air moving into late September or early October. Around that time, there is at least a chance we hear more about an episode count! We tend to think that 16-18 installments is possible, especially since Origins managed to do 18 episodes this season and we have not heard of any reductions when it comes to that.

