NCIS season 23 premiere date will be on brand-new night

Today CBS announced their full schedule for the 2025 fall season, so what exactly did we learn first and foremost about NCIS?

Well, let’s just begin here by noting that there are some significant changes to what the network is doing — especially when it comes to how the franchise is planning to deliver a three-hour block of programming. After airing on Monday nights the past few years, the flagship crime drama is going to be shifting over to a brand-new spot at 8:00 p.m. Eastern on Tuesdays. It is going to be followed by NCIS: Origins and then after that, the Sydney spin-off.

So what is the main reason for all of the changes here? Well, it largely comes down to a few simple things, with the biggest being CBS’ desire to apparent replicate what they did with the FBI franchise with one that they have larger ownership of on the studio side. Clearly they believe in the Australian series given that this new timeslot could mean a larger commitment there than ever before. Meanwhile, the other two shows have already proven that they can air together rather well.

Are we curious to see if the NCIS move will help the live ratings? It is possible but then again, we tend to think that the network is more than happy with what the series is generating already! Remember that it is still leading the way for what the network is billing as the #1 franchise in all of television — it is certainly hard to argue against the overall success that it has had for so many years.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

