The Studio season 1 episode 9 spoilers: About ‘CinemaCon’

As you get prepared to see The Studio season 1 episode 9 on Apple TV+ next week, we are moving from one big event to the next!

This week, we had the Golden Globes, a real showcase for glitz and glamor that was eventually upstaged by Matt’s insistence that Zoe Kravitz thank him during her acceptance speech. There were also a ton of cameos, with Adam Scott being perhaps the most fun. (Also, we love Antony Starr returning the favor after Seth Rogen has appeared on The Boys over the years — we know Rogen is an executive producer on that, but still.)

So what are we getting in episode 9? Well, for starters, CinemaCon, a pretty significant event in the film world these days. Matt will want to make a big splash and for The Studio as a show, that also makes the most sense. This episode is the penultimate one this season, so you really want to keep delivering entering the finale.

Now that we have said all of that, why not set the stage further? Below, you can see the synopsis for what lies ahead:

When Matt sets out to throw the coolest party at CinemaCon, it backfires in psychedelic fashion.

What exactly does this mean? Well to us, it could be a pretty clear sign that we are getting some absolutely bonkers stuff right around the corner — and why wouldn’t we get that? Is he accidentally going to get everyone high? No matter what happens, we are pretty sure that it will be a disaster and yet somehow, Rogen’s character will continue to keep his job. That may also be a part of what this show is actually trying to satire in the end.

