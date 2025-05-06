The Studio renewed for season 2 at Apple TV+

Even though The Studio season 1 has yet to wrap up fully at Apple TV+, there is more news to share here about the future!

Today, the folks over at the streaming service officially confirmed that the Seth Rogen series is going to be back for more. The news is hardly a surprise, given both the critical acclaim and commercial success of season 1. The series is already being regarded as some of Rogen’s best work in years as studio head Matt, and it feels already like it is occupying a lane left by Curb Your Enthusiasm — one where there can be a lot of insane standalone stories packed in amidst a somewhat larger arc.

In a statement confirming the big renewal news, here is what Rogen and fellow co-creator Evan Goldberg had to say on the subject:

“We’re thrilled to be making a second season of The Studio … We’re looking forward to taking the lived experience of making Season 1 and immediately putting it into Season 2, then repeating that loop for ten more seasons. And we’re excited to keep all our industry friends and colleagues guessing as to when one of their personal stories will stream on Apple TV+.”

2025 is shaping up to be a big year for Rogen at Apple — not only does he have this show on the air now, but he will also be re-teaming for Rose Byrne for another season of Platonic. That season has already filmed, and we anticipate getting to see some of those episodes over the course of the summer. Why not just cross your fingers and hope for that now?

There is no premiere date now for season 2, but we would love to see it in the second half of 2026. Go ahead and cross your fingers accordingly…

