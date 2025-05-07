Chicago Med season 10 episode 21 spoilers: Buildup to finale

There is so much that we can say right now entering Chicago Med season 10 episode 21 — yet, let’s begin by noting where things stand. There are only two episodes to come through the rest of the season, and it does feel fair to say that they will be eventful.

Also, can we say that they will be linked? Just if you look at episode titles alone, that does appear to be the case. Next week’s installment is titled “Baby Mine…,” and it is going to lead into the May 21 finale titled “…Don’t You Cry.” These two should offer up a little bit of closure but given what we know about this franchise, there’s also potential for a cliffhanger. That is something that we can get a little more into in due time.

For now, you can check out the full Chicago Med season 10 episode 21 synopsis with some more insight on what lies ahead:

05/14/2025 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Maggie and Frost fight to get a pair of lungs for a young cystic fibrosis patient. Hannah learns whether she can become a surrogate. Ripley and Morris treat the daughter of a tech billionaire battling leukemia. TV-14

What part of this story stands out the most? For us, it has to be Hannah just because this is the one storyline that does bring with it the most long-term ramifications. We will see what happens here, but things could go in a wide array of different ways.

In general, we just want to see the show stick the landing here, largely due to the simple fact here that season 10 has been pretty outstanding. The stories have felt propulsive, and also different from what we have seen before.

What are you the most eager to see at this point heading into Chicago Med season 10 episode 21?

How do you think this will build into the upcoming finale? Share right now in the comments, and also come back here for some other updates.

