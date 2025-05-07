NCIS season 23 spoilers: More Knight, Palmer stories ahead?

As we look towards NCIS season 23 on CBS, are there some more stories on the horizon for Jessica Knight and Jimmy Palmer?

Well, let’s just start by saying that as founding members of the #KnightInShiningPalmer movement, we would love nothing more than to see them get back together and actually stay that way. However, there is no guarantee that will happen! Also, remember here that the two even getting together on-screen was a little atypical for a show that rarely does on-screen romances for its main characters. Most of everything when it comes to Tony and Ziva, or even Bishop and Torres, was subtle save for some kisses at the end. (Of course, now we have the Tony & Ziva series coming soon.)

Speaking to TVLine, showrunner Steven D. Binder did indicate that there are more stories coming for these two characters soon. Yet, at the same time he hardly confirmed that it would be something that leads to a reconciliation:

“Another beat [in that story] doesn’t mean they’re back together again, because, while heartwarming and cute, that was not particularly dramatic … I think that’s why it ran its course. But yeah, there’s more there, for sure.”

Is there still room for them to be endgame? For sure! We won’t stop rooting for that, but we tend to think that in the immediate future, there could be other priorities. After all, remember that the first part of the season is going to be spent unraveling the death of Parker’s father, let alone the mystery regarding his mother that Palmer may have discovered during the season 22 finale.

What do you most want to see from Knight and Palmer on NCIS season 23 coming up?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

