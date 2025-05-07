The Wheel of Time season 4 renewal: A May 2025 update

At some between now and the end of May, are we going to get official news about The Wheel of Time season 4 at Prime Video?

Make no mistake, we should start off here by noting that we would absolutely love to see that happen. As for whether or not it will, that is an entirely different story. We are talking here about a show that costs a ton of money to make, and for so many different reasons. You have a big cast, a lot of locations, and then a hefty special-effects budget after the fact. It is also not the only expensive fantasy property that Amazon has, as they also have Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. They could easily carry both, but will they? A totally different story.

After season 2, we had confirmation in advance that more was coming — this time around, it is pretty different. It does still feel like the chances of The Wheel of Time season 4 happening are dependent on the performance of season 3, which does have a dedicated following. Yet, Prime Video does not release ratings publicly and it may not have blown up in a mainstream sense. These are the reasons why we have it as a toss-up.

The biggest thing that we will say here is that a decision will probably be made within the next couple of months and if the show does return, we hope that it happens sooner rather than later. Because this is a show that takes a long time to make, we wouldn’t want there to be some insanely long break between where things left off and where they could be going from here.

Do you think we are going to hear more about The Wheel of Time season 4 between now and the end of May?

